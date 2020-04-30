Sources told that the preliminary lists will be placed at display center after record feeding.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday has decided to start door-to-door campaign to verify voter lists.



While taking action against irregularities pertaining to voter lists, the ECP has suspended Director MIS and directed to prepare new verified data for General Elections in 2023.

The committee formed to investigate irregularities has presented its recommendations to ECP.

In first phase, the election commissioners have been directed to submit details regarding data collector display centers while in second phase, the staff will be trained for verification of the lists. In third phase, door-to-door drive will be started.

