ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that Rabi Ul Awwal moon has been sighted and Eid Milad Un Nabi will be celebrated on October 19.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.