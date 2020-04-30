Khattak said that cooperation is important for building trust in the region.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak said on Thursday said that Pakistan stands by the regional and international states for peace in the region and world.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 24th meeting of the heads of defense universities, colleges and institutions of the ASEAN Regional Forum was co-chaired by the National Defense Universities of Pakistan and Malaysia.

The meeting was held at National Defense University and the member countries attended the meeting via video link.

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak also participated in the forum. He was received by NDU President Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed. The defense minister also highlighted the objectives of the forum.

On the occasion, Khattak said that cooperation in the field of security studies, peace building and research is important for building trust in the region.

He said Pakistan stands with regional and international institutions and states for peace in the region and the world.

“Pakistan s role in the global war on terror is obvious to all,” he said and added Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of conflicts and has opposed all forms of terrorism.