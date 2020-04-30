ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday said that the issue of unilateral cancellation of the England cricket team s tour was raised in his meeting with British counterpart during his visit.

In his statement the foreign minister said there was disappointment among the spectators of the both the country over unilateral tour cancellation, the England team s tour was abandoned without consultation.

He said that he raised the issue due to the loss of the state TV, public and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). During the meeting, the British Foreign Secretary said that it was not the government but the decision of the cricket board and they will convey our concerns to the English Cricket Board (ECB).