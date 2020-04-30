NCOC announces resumption of normal classes from Oct 11

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Command and Operation Center has announced resumption of normal classes with 100 percent attendance from October 11 across the country.

The formal announcement regarding the NCOC decision was made by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on his twitter handle.

“Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today s NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October,” Asad wrote.

