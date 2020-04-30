Maryam sweeps over Shehbaz Sharif's talk of reconciliation: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that Shehbaz Sharif speaks of reconciliation and Maryam Nawaz sweeps over it by making aggressive statements against the army.

Talking to media, Sheikh Rashid said that Maryam Nawaz’s statements against state institutions are irresponsible adding that she would be responsible if PML-N’s politics ends tomorrow.

If anyone found guilty in ‘Pandora Lakes’ should be punished, said Rashid.

"There are reports of vaccinations of the dead, Covid-19 vaccinations are being discredited under a plan, while the NCOC is gaining worldwide acclaim for its performance," he said.

Sheikh Rashid said that the stability of Afghanistan is the stability of Pakistan and we will continue to support Afghanistan without coming under any pressure.