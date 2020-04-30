Murad Ali Shah said that 24 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 20 more patients of coronavirus have lost their lives in the province whereas 606 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that over 14,128 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 606 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 150 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 478 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 431,568.

He said that at least 7,471 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 303 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 24 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

