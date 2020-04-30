Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies of of the children from the pond.

DG KHAN (Dunya News) – At least five children, including two minor girls were drowned in a pond in a village near Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, five children aged between seven to ten years were bathing in a pond in village Chit Sarkani near Dera Ghazi Khan when they slipped into deep water and drowned.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies of of the children from the pond. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Wasim, Muhammad Aslam, Mujhaid Hussain, Rizwana and Muskan.

