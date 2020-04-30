World Bank acknowledges Pakistan's efforts to tackle climate change

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The World Bank has acknowledged Pakistan’s effort for taking concrete steps to tackle climate change on Wednesday.

The World Bank country director said that Pakistan is at the forefront in the world to tackle climate change and reiterated to fully support to Pakistan s efforts for tackling tackle climate change. “Pakistan s position in the Climate Impact Index has steadily improved. In FY 2021, Pakistan has achieved target of 1.365 billion of the CCB.”

According to the World Bank, Pakistan has taken the most eco-friendly measures in the world under Co-benefits of climate change mitigation. As many as 61 per cent measures were taken to mitigate climate effects and Pakistan has taken 39 per cent of its steps under CCB to make the environment conducive.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that Pakistan was taking concrete steps to deal with the effects of climate change under the prime minister s vision. World Bank clearly mentions in its stats of climate effects that Pakistan is at forefront in the world.