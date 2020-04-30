'President should also refuse to consult Shehbaz over NAB chief’s appointment': Fawad

LAHORE (Dunya News) – While giving his person opinion, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that President Arif Alvi should also refuse to consult Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif over the appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman’s appointment.

Exclusively talking with Dunya News program “On The Front”, the federal minister said that consultations will be held with the opposition but not with Shehbaz Shrif. “

The prime minister will not talk to any thief but the president will consult the appointment of the NAB chairman with the premier and the opposition leader. “In case of deadlock, a parliamentary committee would be formed, comprising six opposition members and six government members.”

Fawad Chaudhry said that the NAB has declared Shehbaz Sharif as guilty and it would be a great mistake to consult Shehbaz Sharif on the matter. “If the PML-N president is serious about his party, then he provides someone else an opportunity after resigning from his post. The former Punjab chief minister has no right to held consultations regarding the NAB chief’s appointment.”

The federal minister said that the opposition leader says in the courts of Pakistan that he has no links with children’s business. “Billions of rupees transferred into the accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, his wife and children. There is documentary evidence against the opposition leader and the NAB will approach to the court against Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry further personally opined that the president should also refuse to consult Shehbaz Sharif. “When the committee has been formed under Section 6, then the matter should not discuss with the criminal. The matter will be presented before the committee, where the opposition will give its only opinion. Only people from opposition should be included in the committee who are not facing NAB cases,” he said.

