Angry BAP lawmakers decide to file no-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Disgruntled Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmakers and its allies in the coalition government on Wednesday decided to file a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan two days later.

The decision came after the 24-hour deadline given to the Balochistan chief minister by members of his own cabinet and other lawmakers.

It may be recalled that the BAP’s disgruntled members and some from its coalition partners in the provincial government on Tuesday gave CM Jam Kamal a deadline of 5pm Wednesday (today) to resign from his post.

Addressing a press conference, provincial Minister for Social Welfare Asad Baloch said that the disgruntled lawmakers had met with the delegation sent by the chief minister which had asked for more time. "But we said that we have already given Jam Kamal three years, we can t spare anymore time," he said, adding that the disgruntled lawmakers had the support of almost 38 to 40 members of the provincial assembly.

He said that they would wait 24 hours before submitting their resignations.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaqat Shahwani said that the chief minister had the support of provincial lawmakers and categorically stated that the CM Balochistan will not resign from office.

Efforts to assuage the concerns of the disgruntled lawmakers will continue, he said, adding that their concerns will be addressed.

On the other hand, the three ministers and two advisers of the current Balochistan government have decided to resign from their posts.

According to details, the disgruntled lawmakers from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) took a major step and three ministers and two advisers have decided to resign from the Balochistan cabinet.

The ministers and advisers have tendered their resignations to Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi. Except from these ministers and advisers, four parliamentary secretaries are also among those who have submitted their resignations.

Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and provincial minister Asad Baloch have submitted their resignations.

Mir Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Bashir Rind, Rashid Baloch, Sikandar Imrani and Mahjabeen Sheeran are included from the parliamentary secretary and advisers who have submitted their resignations. Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani had already stepped down as the cabinet member.

The political situation in Balochistan has worsened and only eight out of 19 ministers and advisers attended the cabinet meeting chaired by the Balochistan chief minister.