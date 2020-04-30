The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 32,052 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 22 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,052 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,156,194 people were screened for the virus till October 6 (Wednesday) out of which 22 more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

He further informed that at least 31,549 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 349 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

