Govt aware of impact of inflation on the poor

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday said that the government was cognizant of the problems faced by the poor due to inflation and stressed that targeted subsidies should be provided to the under-privileged segments of the society.

The prime minister said that Kamyab Pakistan, Sehat Sahulat Cards and Ehsaas were the flagship programmes of the government aimed at poverty alleviation and social uplift of the lower segments of the society.

Imran Khan expressed these views during a briefing given by Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar about the provision of targeted subsidies to the eligible families under the umbrella of Ehsaas programme.

The briefing was also attended by Minister for Finance Shukat Fayaz Tarin, Minister for Defense Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Governor State Bank Dr. Raza Baqir, President National Bank and senior officers.

PM Imran directed that a comprehensive awareness programme should be launched to inform the masses as to how targeted subsidies could be availed.

The meeting was apprised that Ehsaas programme had developed a mobile app in collaboration with National Bank of Pakistan.

This application would be used by vendors to provide subsidized items to eligible Ehsaas beneficiaries throughout the country.

It was informed that due care has been taken to eliminate chances of misuse of targeted subsidies under the Ehsaas programme.