Only eight out of 19 ministers, advisers attended cabinet meeting chaired by Balochistan CM

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The ongoing political crisis in Balochistan has been intensified as the three ministers and two advisers have decided to resign from their posts.

According to details, the disgruntled lawmakers from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) took a major step and three ministers and two advisers have decided to resign from the Balochistan cabinet.

The ministers and advisers have tendered their resignations to Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi. Except from these ministers and advisers, four parliamentary secretaries are also among those who have submitted their resignations.

Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and provincial minister Asad Baloch have submitted their resignations.

Mir Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Bashir Rind, Rashid Baloch, Sikandar Imrani and Mahjabeen Sheeran are included from the parliamentary secretary and advisers who have submitted their resignations. Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani had already stepped down as the cabinet member.

The political situation in Balochistan has worsened and only eight out of 19 ministers and advisers attended the cabinet meeting chaired by the Balochistan chief minister.

Earlier a day, a group of the Balochistan Awami Party s (BAP) disgruntled members and some from its coalition partners in the provincial government had given Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal a deadline till 5pm Wednesday to resign from his post.

The angry members of the Balochistan Assembly, including provincial ministers, held a joint press conference.

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi from among the disgruntled members said during a conference that 11 BAP members and some from other parties in the province s coalition government had expressed a lack of confidence in the chief minister. "The reason for this lack of confidence is the growing unrest in the province," he added.

Buledi said CM Jam Kamal had earlier been given two weeks to resign as the chief minister, "but instead of resigning, he tried to give an impression in his social media posts that there were differences among us. Now the chief minister should end his stubbornness and resign from his post not wasting any more time.”