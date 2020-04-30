ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has said that the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will be appointed by President Arif Alvi after consultation with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Farogh Naseem said that until the new chairman is appointed, Justice (rtd) Javed Iqbal will continue to serve as the bureau’s chief.

“It was unfortunate that the opposition was doing politics on the NAB ordinance and said that the president will consult the prime minister and opposition leader over the appointment,” he maintained.

“If no consensus is reached between them, the matter will then be sent to a parliamentary committee,” he said adding the body would be formed by the National Assembly’s speaker comprising six members each from opposition and treasury. He also said that they would mull over the names of the incumbent and former chairmen of the NAB for the slot.

Farogh Naseem further said that thanks to the apex court, the trial court is now given the authority to grant bail to a suspect in accountability cases.

The federal law minister said that the powers regarding bail were being given to the high court while the judges in the accountability courts would be appointed in consultation with the chief justice of the high court.

PM will never consult Shehbaz Sharif over NAB chief’s appointment



Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry reiterated that the prime minister will not talk with Opposition as long as PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif occupies the post.

“PM Imran Khan will never consult Shehbaz Sharif over NAB chairman’s appointment and if the opposition wanted consultation over the matter then they should replace the incumbent opposition leader. If Shehbaz Sharif has some decency left then he should resign from his post,” said the information minister.