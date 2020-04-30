The delegation appreciated the PM for federal govt’s transport and infrastructure projects.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that all stakeholders will be taken into confidence regarding new census.

He said this in his meeting with a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Ameenul Haq, MQM-Pakistan chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senator Faisal Sabazwari and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to seventh census and ongoing development projects by the federal government came under discussion.

The participant of the meeting said that the government and coalition partners were collectively playing positive role for the development of Sindh and especially Karachi.

The delegation also appreciated the prime minister for the federal government’s public transport and infrastructure projects.

He said that electronic voting machines will bring transparency in the elections. He emphasized the need for raising awareness about the positive impact of the EVMs on the electoral process.