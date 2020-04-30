Dry weather expected in most plain areas of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next 12 hours.



However, rain wind/thundershower is expected in upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad 23 degree centigrade, Lahore 26, Karachi 27, Peshawar 24, Quetta 13 Murree 15, Muzaffarabad 19 and Gilgit 16 degree centigrade.



According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula, while cloudy and chances of rain wind-thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning

Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramula and Pulwama 14 degree centigrade, Jammu 24, Leh 11 and Shopian 15 degree centigrade.