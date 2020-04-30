PM Imran said Pakistan Army and agencies are capable of dealing with the TTP.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is not worried about the recent attacks of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistan Army and agencies are capable of dealing with them.

In an interview with Turkish media outlet, he said that Pakistan s army is organized and experienced, adding that the number of attacks by the banned TTP have increased in the past 40 days but we are ready to deal with it.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan had to bear the brunt of the damage caused by US drone strikes, adding that his government was holding disarmament talks with some factions of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The prime minister went on to say that the Afghan Taliban were assisting the negotiations, however, nothing could be said on the success of the talks at this time.

“I think some Taliban factions want to talk to the government for peace and reconciliation and we are in contact with some of these factions,” Imran Khan said.

To a question regarding the talks, the prime minister said that the dialogues are about reconciliation process and if successful, will lead to the government "forgiving" them, "and then they become normal citizens".

Imran Khan said, "I am not in favor of a military solution to the issues and also hopeful of an agreement, however, talks with the Taliban may not be fruitful, but we are talking."

About recognizing Taliban set up, the prime minister replied that Pakistan government was holding consultations and was in discussion with all the neighbouring countries. He said the US has to recognize the new reality sooner or later.

“There was complete shock and confusion in US after its troops’ pullout and swift march of Taliban,” he said. He particularly referred to the recent debate on Afghan debacle in the US Senate as the Taliban returned to power after twenty years.

The prime minister said they were ‘seeking scapegoats’ and targeting Pakistan for their confusion and policies, which was unfair.

The Afghan army collapsed and that was what completely surprised the US quarters, he said, adding if Taliban government collapsed, the biggest losers would be the people of Afghanistan. “They must come up for solution and think about the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan, to another question, said that during 2017, he met the US leadership and explained to them the situation in Afghanistan, but they were clueless. The US society had no idea of situation in Afghanistan.

What happened now totally took them by surprise. “You see in the US Senate, they have no idea,” he added.

In the past, former chief of army staff General Kiyani had also explained the Afghan situation to the US leadership.

The prime minister further elaborated that as immediate neighbour to Afghanistan with strong traditional and ethnic affinities; they knew the history of that country.

He said Pakistan shared borders with Afghanistan where half of the population was Pashtuns, who resided on both sides of the border.

There was no military solution to the Afghan issue as Afghan people did not accept foreigners and under their traditions, they sought revenge if someone was killed at their homes, he added.

The prime minister also denounced former US president George Bush’s threat after the 9/11 attacks asking Pakistan to side with the US. He termed it an ‘imperialistic attitude’ and ‘ridiculous policy’. If you did not agree with the US policy or its military operations, he said, you were branded as pro-Taliban.

PM Imran Khan said ‘I do not believe in military solutions”. He said that he was even against Iraq war as use of military force was no solutions to conflicts. The prime minister said in 9/11 attacks, no Pakistani was involved, but the country had to suffer colossal damage in the US led war.

About 80,000 lives were lost, huge chunk of tribal population had been displaced with hundreds of billions of losses to its fragile economy, while its border areas were devastated. Pakistan had made these sacrifices for the US as mere a scapegoat, he added.

He said the well trained 3,00,000 Afghan army fully equipped with weapons could not resist Taliban force, and former president along with his government functionaries fled the country.

The prime minister expressed his optimism that when this angle and rationality appeared, the US would realize how could Pakistan be held responsible for its policies over Afghanistan.

He also strongly rejected the allegations that Pakistan had been assisting Taliban in capturing Afghanistan. The Taliban were seen in Kabul while riding on motorcycles without shoes, he added.

The prime minister while drawing conclusion said that Afghan people had always resisted the foreign forces, and had been very independent minded people. ”You cannot control them from outside like US tried to,” he added.