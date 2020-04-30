Imran Khan said that nothing could be said on the success of the talks at this time.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that his government was holding disarmament talks with some factions of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In an exclusive interview with Turkish media outlet, he said that the Afghan Taliban were assisting the negotiations, however, nothing could be said on the success of the talks at this time.

“I think some Taliban factions want to talk to the government for peace and reconciliation and we are in contact with some of these factions,” Imran Khan said that.

To a question whether the talks were being held over disarmament, the prime minister said that the dialogues are about reconciliation process and if successful, will lead to the government "forgiving" them, "and then they become normal citizens".

Imran Khan said, "I am not in favor of a military solution to the issues and also hopeful of an agreement, however, talks with the Taliban may not be fruitful, but we are talking."

