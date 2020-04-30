The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by the chief secretary.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan government on Thursday ordered the heads of all departments and senior officials to set the ringback tones of their cellular phone numbers to the Pakistan Zindabad .

“The secretaries of all departments, additional secretaries, deputy secretaries and heads of other departments concerned are required to ensure strict compliance of the decision,” notification read.

It states: "...The Government of Balochistan, Science and Information Technology Department has conveyed that in pursuance to the decision made in the meeting held under the Chairmanship of worthy Chief Secretary, for setting of mobile Ring-Back Tone "Pakistan Zindabad" by Administrative Secretaries, Additional Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries and head of attached Departments on their cell/contact numbers."