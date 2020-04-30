PM Imran once again directs to demolish walls of Governor House Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again directed to demolish the walls of Governor House Punjab.

The Lahore High Court had stopped the Punjab government from demolishing the walls of Governor House in 2118.

PM Imran ordered to remove legal hurdles for demolishing the walls of Governor House Punjab.

Following the orders of the Prime Minister, the Punjab Government directed the Law Department to remove all legal hurdles to demolish the walls of the Governor House as soon as possible.

