ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday inaugurated the Housing Society for Supreme Court lawyers.

Addressing the inaugural function, the CJP said that the administration should deal with the issues of the Supreme Court Bar Housing Society on priority basis.

He said that SCBA members should get plots immediately, adding that delay in giving plots to lawyers will not be tolerated.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that we have to solve all the problems of lawyers, the desire of the members of the Supreme Court Bar to have their own house in Islamabad will be fulfilled soon.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel, Justice Qazi Amin and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar were also present on the occasion.