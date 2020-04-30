PMD issues warning as cyclone 'Shaheen' likely to form in Arabian Sea

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of torrential rains and storms on the coastal strip of Sindh and Makran in view of the threat of possible hurricane Shaheen in the Arabian Sea.

According to the Meteorological Department, Depression will become a deep depression by tonight while there is a strong possibility of a hurricane tomorrow morning. The system is moving at a speed of 20 km per hour.

Regarding the possible hurricane, the Meteorological Department further said that the depression is currently at a distance of 240 km from Karachi, 200 km from Thatta and 410 km from Ormara. There is a possibility of heavy rain and wind from tonight.

The meteorological department said that the wind speed could reach 75 to 80 kmph during this period.

The department predicted that sea conditions would remain rough and advised fishermen to refrain from venturing into the water until then.

Earlier Pakistan Meteorological Department advised the authorities concerned to remain alert as widespread rain and strong windstorm is expected in various places of Sindh and Balochistan during the next two to three days.

The Met office informed that the well-marked low-pressure currently lying over south Gujarat, India is likely to move north-westward and cause a depression in Arabian Sea and generation of a Cyclonic Storm by Friday.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy or very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in almost entire Sindh from today till Saturday and in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till Sunday.

About the possible impact, the met office revealed that sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with high surge during the period.

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly.

