Fawad Ch said that the talks with the opposition should move forward.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry while welcoming the opposition’s readiness for talks with the government on electoral reforms said that time should not be wasted.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said that electoral reforms are very important and talks with the opposition should move forward.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and Member National Assembly Ali Muhammad Khan to speak to the opposition, adding that the government is ready to hold dialogues with the opposition on EVMs.

Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan made it clear that giving overseas Pakistanis right to vote is an important component of electoral reforms, adding that overseas Pakistanis are our precious assets and depriving them of their right to vote would be an injustice. “Ensuring transparency in elections is the government s top priority,” he said.

The minister went on to say that federal cabinet was given detailed briefing on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and I-Voting, adding that the government has ordered 20 machines from a private company.

Regarding acquittal of former Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his family members, the information minister said that the people of Pakistan want to recover looted money from the Sharif family and if the case is heard on merit, Shehbaz Sharif would face imprisonment from six months to 25 years.

Fawad further said that Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar has addressed a press conference on the issue, adding that the fake reporting on court decision is a big problem and our IR Unit will file a case on fake reporting.