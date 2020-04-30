40pc educated women are jobless countrywide

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The applications flooding for the job of peon in High Court are a grim reminder of unemployment in the country. But among those vying for these jobs are also people who have M.Phil degrees.

According to details, a meeting of the Planning and Development Committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwala. During the meeting, it was revealed that a large number of educated women in the country are unemployed.

During the meeting, the chairman of the committee sought details from the authorities regarding the unemployed people in the country.

Briefing the committee on unemployed persons, the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics said that the government was saying that the number of unemployed people in the country was 6.5 percent, while the number of unemployed people in the country is 16%, 24% of the educated men in the country are unemployed and 40% of the educated women in the country are unemployed.

According to the officials, the number of unemployed people in the country is even higher. 150,000 applications were received for the job of a peon in the High Court. According to officials, those who applied for the peon s job included M.Phil.



