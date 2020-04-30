Former federal minister Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Barrister Murtaza also joined the ranks with the PTI

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former Sindh chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Syed Ghous Ali Shah on Monday joined ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Former federal minister Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Barrister Murtaza also joined the ranks with the PTI.

The formal announcement has been made in their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Governor House in Karachi.

Syed Ghous Ali Shah was Chief Minister Sindh from 1985–1988 and later in 1999. He has also served as the minister for defence and education.

Shah was elected MNA from his native Constituency NA-215 Khairpur in the 2013 general election. He had served PML-N Sindh President on numerous occasions.

PM Imran Khan while welcoming the political leaders in the party presented the party scarf to the new members.

Meanwhile, Sindh United Party (SUP) chief Jalal Mahmood Shah also held separate meeting with the prime minister.