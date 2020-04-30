FM asks British Pakistani community to play role in exposing HR abuses in IIOJ&K

LONDON (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has asked the British Pakistani community to play its role in bringing to light the human rights and humanitarian abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Talking to the British Pakistani leaders from Kashmir in London, the Foreign Minister apprised them of the steps being taken by of Pakistan to advance the Kashmir cause and raise awareness about the humanitarian and human rights situation in occupied territory.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan relying on credible international sources, has recently compiled a Dossier detailing over 3,000 war crimes perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces.

He also lauded the recent debate in the British Parliament, laying bare once more, Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K.

The Foreign Minister assured the Kashmiri leadership that Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris’ just struggle for self-determination till the realization of their inalienable right in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister also met with the members of the British Pakistani Diaspora at a reception.

Addressing the gathering, the Foreign Minister lauded the outstanding contribution of the British Pakistani Diaspora in cementing Pakistan-UK relations.

The Foreign Minister briefed the community members about Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, where a new political reality had emerged.

He said it is imperative that the international community stay engaged and act to prevent a humanitarian disaster.