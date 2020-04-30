The NAB prayed the court to take up the case on daily basis and issue a verdict in 30 days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed for hearing National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea against appeals of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield reference.

The petition was filed by anti-corruption watchdog prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) headed by Justice Umer Farooq will hear the petition will take up the case tomorrow (Tuesday).

The NAB prayed the court that Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Safdar were deliberately delaying the hearing of the appeals in the Avenfield reference.

The anti-graft agency appealed the court to take up the case on daily basis and issue a verdict in 30 days.