Imran Khan highlights importance of peace in Afghanistan that crucial for peace in entire region

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved a tribute for his bold speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

PM Khan also highlighted the real situation of Kashmir and Afghanistan and clearing the mindset of the West.

Speaking to the journalists after inaugurating Islamic Corner in the city’s main APS Archives Library, he said as per the directive of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, such corners would be set up in 18 libraries of the province.

Kamran Bangash said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech highlighted the importance of peace in Afghanistan that was prerequisite for the peace in the entire region. He said the Prime Minister also mentioned the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army and the people during war on terror.

He said Pakistan has lost billion of rupees due to terrorism. The PM, he said, spoke openly on environmental issues which needed cogent steps to tackle and save the world from the effects of climate change.

He said the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister has praised Imran Khan’s ‘Billion Tree Afforestation Project’.

Kamran Bangash said that India was busy in spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan, adding the nefarious designs of India would be frustrated as Pakistan’s role in the international scenario was being appreciated for addressing environmental issues and war on terror.

He said more than 4 million Afghan refugees were being hosted in Pakistan adding that any situation arising in Afghanistan will have its effect on Pakistan.

Bangash said Pakistan suffered casualties of nearly 80000 people in war on terror besides bearing the economic losses of over 150 billion dollars. A huge number 3.5 million were displaced during 2009 war on terror, he added.

Kamran Bangash said that progress was being made in all sectors in the province. Health card, farmer card and upcoming education card were being issued to the KP people that were much beneficial and welfare oriented steps of the KP government.

He said the provincial government has focused on agricultural development, adding that 5,50,000 farmers would benefit from Kisan Card (farmer). For the first time, more than 1,500 students would get a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 that would benefit poor students, said Kamran Bangash.

Kamran Bangash said that a cabinet committee has been formed in connection with the local bodies’ elections and recommendations of the committee would be shared with the Election Commission.

He further said that recommendations have been made for police reform and all the recommendations would be shared with the police high ups.