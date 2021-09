Quaid predicted that Hindu imperialist govt would be greatest tragedy of India's future: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has voiced concerns over anti-Muslim policies of the Indian government.

In a tweet, he said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had predicted eight decades ago that the Hindu imperialist government would be the greatest tragedy of India’s future.

He said the anti-Muslim policies of Narendra Modi and BJP, today, are a practical manifestation of this tragedy.