Both the diplomats discussed regional issues, especially the situation in Afghanistan.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday met United States (US) Charge d’affaires Angela Aggeler and British High Commissioner Christian Turner at Zardari House in Islamabad.

Both the diplomates held separate meetings with Bilawal Bhutto and discussed regional issues, especially the situation in Afghanistan.

Both the diplomats also briefed the PPP chairman on their upcoming visit to Sindh.

The US Charge d’affaires told Bilawal that she wants to visit Sindh soon. The PPP chairman welcomed her and expressed hope that the visit would be memorable with the hospitality of the PPP.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner also briefed the PPP chairman about his upcoming visit. Bilawal Bhutto welcomed the visit of Christian Turner to Sindh.

Turner also discussed the changing situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong also called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. During the meeting, long and lasting Pak-China friendship was discussed.

Bilawal and the Chinese Ambassador also discussed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the situation in Afghanistan.