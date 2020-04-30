Troops from People's Liberation Army China and Pakistan Army are participating in the Exercise.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Opening ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) - 2021 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi as part of SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise is aimed at enhancing synergy and interoperability among Special Services and Law Enforcement Agencies of SCO member countries for combating international terrorism, practice mechanisms to respond to a crisis situation and capacity building of the forces.

Troops from People s Liberation Army China and Pakistan Army are participating in the Exercise.

JATE is being conducted with a view to practice and master various drills and procedures involved in Counter Terrorism operations including Cordon and Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle and medical evacuation.

Stage one of the exercises was conducted in respective countries from 26 to 31 July this year, whereas two weeks long stage two is being conducted in Pakistan.