ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that with the increase in Chinese investment, the importance of security is increasing as the flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an eye sore for the enemies of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on China Pakistan Economic Corridor Affairs Khalid Mansoor on Thursday, he said that agreements signed including on information technology have been with China, because tomorrow s world is a digital world, while the IT exports have also increased 47 percent.

He said Chinese workers returned for CPEC projects and work on them was resumed.

The minister said that the decision to start a joint working group on information technology was the most welcoming among the agreements signed today by Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq and his Chinese counterpart.

Asad Umar went on to say that the agriculture is the most important factor in our economy today because the two-third population of county is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture.

“CPEC is very important and Pak-China leadership have directed to give clear importance to the flagship project, adding that the some new agreements and a new joint working group have been formed under CPEC.