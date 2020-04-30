ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has said that initiatives taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan including Ehsaas program, Health card are paving the way for a more egalitarian society and for a welfare state where marginalized groups are provided a social safety net and equal opportunities.

She was addressing the “Leaders in Islamabad, Business Summit” held here Wednesday at a local hotel.

Mazari outlined the progress made by the incumbent government regarding human rights and also highlighted the steps taken by the Ministry of Human Rights to ensure access to justice, accountability, and strengthen existing mechanisms.

The Legal Aid and Justice Authority has been set up, and it recently held its board of governors meeting to discuss the operationalization of the Authority, she said.

She said her Ministry was focusing on bringing reforms in the criminal justice system. Mazari stressed that such steps are critical in ensuring that even if someone cannot afford a lawyer, they are not denied access to justice.

She also outlined the incumbent government’s legislation aimed at protecting human rights. These include ‘the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2021, amendment in Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Bill, amendment in The Employment of Children Act 1991.

The Minister stressed that Pakistan has one of the most progressive transgender laws in the country, and the transgender rights has been a focus of the Ministry’s agenda and to this end, it has set up protection centers and led training and workshops for the judiciary and police.

In addressing Gender Based Violence, the Minister said that while there is no denying the violence and harassment women face, the Ministry of Human Rights has put an amendment Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Bill to widen its scope.

Moreover, it added special features to its helpline app during Covid-19 to ensure that women who wanted to report domestic violence in the presence or in fear of their perpetrator could do so by dialing a special number.

She further discussed child abuse cases and introduction of Zaineb Alert app to prevent child abuse and kidnapping cases. She also highlighted legislations on enforced disappearances, Journalist protection and forced conversion and preparation of an action plan on business in human rights.

Dr Shireen Mazari further highlighted that first time the government has introduced nationalistic and Pakistan centric foreign and defence policies.

In the end, she also emphasized that certainty of laws is more important than severity of laws. We need to change the mind set through awareness and education.

The summit was also attended by the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood,

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and international and national business community.