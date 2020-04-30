ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Arabia has offered to mediate between Pakistan and India in an attempt to reduce long-running tensions between the two nuclear neighbours.

Talking to Indian media, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that it is our desire that Pakistan and India should resolve all their disputes including Kashmir issue through dialogue.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan offered Saudi Arabia’s “good offices” for any talks between Pakistan and India.

Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud said that there should be focus on path of dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve issues in a way that can settle concerns permanently.

He said that Kashmir is an issue that continues to be a dispute between two countries and therefore what we would encourage is that there should be a focus on a path of dialogue and discussion among Pakistan and India to resolve these issues in a way that can settle these concerns permanently.

