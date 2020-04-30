ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has inaugurated the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Room and Pakistan Corner in the library of Al-Azhar University, Jakarta.

The Chief Justice, and Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan are currently on a four-day visit to Indonesia to participate in the second Judicial Conference of Constitutional and Supreme Courts/Council of OIC Member/Observer States.

The inauguration event was held at Al-Azhar University, Jakarta, one of the prestigious universities of Indonesia.

Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan, speaking on the occasion said the establishment of Pakistan Corner and Sir Allama Muhammad Iqbal Room at the University would provide an opportunity to Indonesian students to explore history and rich literary heritage of Pakistan and the thoughts and philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan Muhammad Hassan said embassy of Pakistan is exploring more innovate ways to raise the level of bilateral relations, especially through educational cooperation.