FM Qureshi emphasized that peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of paramount importance for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday had a telephone conversation with Canadian Foreign Minister Mark Garnio and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of paramount importance for Pakistan and the region. He also apprised the Canadian FM of his regional outreach efforts regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

He underlined the need for achieving an inclusive political settlement and the importance of the international community in providing humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan. The foreign minister briefed his Canadian counterpart regarding humanitarian support provided by Pakistan including establishment of a humanitarian corridor for the delivery of relief goods and in-kind assistance by Pakistan for Afghan brethren through air and land routes.

In the bilateral context, the FM expressed the hope that the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations scheduled to be held in October 2021 would be conducted ‘in-person’ if the Covid situation improved. He also called upon the Canadian government to ease the visa regime especially for students and businessmen and asked for further positive revision of Canadian travel advisory for Pakistan.

Regarding September 16 tragic incident, involving a Pakistani-Canadian family in Hamilton Ontario, Qureshi expressed confidence in the ability of Canadian authorities to ensure justice.

The Canadian FM agreed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was crucial for regional peace, stability and prosperity, and praised Pakistan’s efforts in promoting these objectives. He expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its facilitation in evacuation related matters and hoped that such support will continue.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain engaged and further strengthen bilateral ties. This was the fourth call between the two Foreign Ministers in recent months.