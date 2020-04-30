Pm Imran directs to stop process of giving unauthorized protocol to govt officials and other persons

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed concern over the growing VIP protocol at the country s airports.

The Prime Minister s Office issued a letter to all concerned ministries on Prime Minister Imran Khan s concern.

The letter sent to all the concerned ministries said that the protocol is provided formally and informally by various agencies, a situation which is not only discriminatory but also against the government s policy against VIP culture.

Imran Khan directed that the process of giving unauthorized protocol to government officials and other private persons should be stopped immediately, only protocol should be given to state guests, senior ministers and VIPs notified by the government.

The head of the concerned agency will be held responsible for the violation of this order of the prime minister and strict action will be taken against the violating officers.