LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 63 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,221,261. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,135 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,512 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,365 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,243 in Sindh 5,374 in KP, 899 in Islamabad, 728 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in GB.

Furthermore 449,349 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 420,615 in Punjab 170,738 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 103,923 in Islamabad, 33,682 in Azad Kashmir, 32,722 in Balochistan and 10,232 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 18,797,433 coronavirus tests and 57,077 in the last 24 hours. 1,129,562 patients have recovered in the country whereas 5,117 patients are in critical condition.