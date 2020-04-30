People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

BARKHAN (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Barkhan, a district in Balochistan province, and its surrounding areas in the wee hours of Saturday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Barkhan due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located at 41 kilometres southeast of Barkhan at the depth of 21 kilometres.

