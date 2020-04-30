Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Civil Hospital.

SHUJABAD (Dunya News) – The persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a trailer in Shujabad on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Motorway Interchange in Shujabad where a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle, killing three persons including a woman on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Civil Hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Ashiq, his wife Kalsoom and Rana Ramzan.

