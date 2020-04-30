Chairman FBR said the FBR had the data of 15 million people who were not filing tax returns.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Dr Ishfaq Ahmad Friday said a comprehensive strategy was being evolved to catch the tax evaders.

Talking in Dunya News programme Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath , Dr Ishfaq Ahmad said that the FBR had the data of 15 million people who were not filing tax returns. He said by using modern technology, the FBR could approach the non-tax filers.

Replying to a question about measures taken after Ordinance, he said the FBR could block the phone SIM of non-tax filers. "We are working on Track and Trace System to check the tax filers and non-tax filers," he said.

On implementation of the Track and Trace System, he said, the FBR had won the case from a court of law in Sindh regarding its implementation.

Commenting on relief provided by the government, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had provided relief on ghee and steel products.

