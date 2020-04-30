Shahbaz Sharif has proposed six names for ECP post from Punjab and three for the ECP post from KP.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and proposed nine names for two posts of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Dunya News reported.

The PML-N president in his letters to the Prime Minister has proposed six names for the ECP post from Punjab and three names for the ECP post from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The opposition leader in his letter has suggested names of Justice (retd) Tariq Iftikhar, Justice (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Khalid Masood, Javed Anwar, former attorney general Irfan Qadir and Irfan Ali for the appointment of ECP member from Punjab province.

Shahbaz Sharif has also proposed names of Afsar Shah, Sardar Hussain and Sohail Altaf for the appointment of ECP member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif on August 26 and had asked him to propose names for the vacant seats for members of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Punjab and KP provinces.

