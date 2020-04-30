FM Qureshi holds talks with Chinese, Russian counterparts

DUSHANBE (Dunya News) - The Foreign Ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran held an important meeting in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Dushanbe today.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the emerging situation in Afghanistan and peace and stability in the region. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and the region as a whole.

The ministers stressed the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that takes into account the interests of all ethnic and political forces in the country.

The meeting highlighted the current situation in Afghanistan and the need to work together to address the threats posed, particularly the spread of terrorism and drug trafficking.

The Ministers expressed their concern over the complex human and social and economic situation in Afghanistan and the dangers of refugee invasion in the region. Participants stressed the need for a return to peaceful life and economic recovery in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov called on Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed bilateral relations, promotion of cooperation in various fields and the regional situation. The two foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations on important regional and global issues.

Shah Mahmood said that Pakistan is committed to enhancing trade, investment, energy, defense and public relations with Russia. Pakistan considers peace in Afghanistan essential for peace and stability in the region.

He said that Pakistan has already sent four planes carrying relief goods to Kabul, Kandahar, Khost and Mazar-e-Sharif. Afghan citizens should not be left alone at this critical stage, he added.

Qureshi said that Pakistan wishes to hold an early meeting of Pak-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Investment in Moscow and is committed to implementing the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project as soon as possible.

