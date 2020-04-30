LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 31 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 983,719. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,720 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,327 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,856 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,672 in Sindh, 4,377 in KP, 787 in Islamabad, 597 in Azad Kashmir, 318 in Balochistan, and 113 in GB.

Furthermore 352,472 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 349,475 in Punjab, 139,960 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,266 in Islamabad, 28,704 in Balochistan, 21,632 in Azad Kashmir and 7,210 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 15,286,475 coronavirus tests and 37,690 in the last 24 hours. 917,329 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,388 patients are in critical condition.

