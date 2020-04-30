Rescue teams arrived at the spot and retrieved six dead bodies from the rubble.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least six persons of the same family were killed on Thursday when roof of a house collapsed in Lahore after recent rains in the city, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house located in Imam Ghazali Park area of Shadbagh in Lahore suddenly collapsed, burying six person of the family under the debris.

Rescue teams arrived at the spot and retrieved six dead bodies from the rubble and shifted them to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Ramzan, Mehwish, Ibrahim, Manahil, Sumaira and Rabia.

