KARACHI (Dunya News) – Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rangers arrested a terrorist of banned organization in Karachi on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, CTD and Rangers conducted a joint operation in Nishtar Road area of Karachi and arrested a terrorist of banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Ahmed Ali alias TT who is a close associated of under custody terrorist Qasim Rashid. Ahmed Ali alias TT s name is also included in the CTD s Red Book.

The spokesperson further informed that the arrested terrorist was involved in sectarian target killing. The law enforcement agencies personnel also recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

