ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special plane airlifted a batch of 1.5 million doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad on Thursday.

According to sources, PIA flight PK-6852 transported a consignment of 1.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from Beijing to Islamabad. Sources said that 10 million doses of anti-COVID vaccine have arrived in Pakistan during current month.

Pakistan has been using mainly Chinese vaccines namely Sinopharm and Sinovac, although others are also available and so far over 20 million people have been vaccinated.

The government has run a massive vaccination drive across the country to achieve the target of providing 70 million doses of vaccines aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

