Several roads and low-lying areas in Karachi were submerged under rainwater.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Heavy monsoon rain lashed Karachi on Thursday, bringing a much needed relief to the citizens from the hot weather, Dunya News reported.

Several roads and low-lying areas were submerged under rainwater resulting in massive traffic jams which caused inconvenience to the residents. Heavy rain also caused power failed due to which most of the city plunged into darkness.

According to sources, the highest rainfall of 68 mm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadid. North Nazimabad received 36.4 mm rain, New Karachi, 19.2 mm, Quaidabad 16 mm, Faisal Base 34 mm, Pasroor Base 33 mm and Sarjani Town received 27 mm rainfall.

