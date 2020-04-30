TASHKENT (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday while highlighting the importance of peace in Afghanistan for neighbouring countries said that the war vary people of Afghanistan are our brothers and we want to help them as Pakistan wants a political solution to the conflict.

Addressing a joint press conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirzaiyoyev in Tashkent on Thursday, he said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are facing common challenges like poverty and the situation will be tackled jointly.

The prime minister said that dialogues were held in the fields of trade, culture and politics, adding that Uzbekistan and Pakistan are on a journey of economic development.

He said both the two countries must work together to end poverty, adding “We are trying to create a welfare state in the style of the state of Madina.”

“Uzbekistan can benefit from Pakistan’s geo-strategic location, a market of 220 million people and providing access to Middle East and Africa, While Pakistan can have access to Central Asian States through Uzbekistan, an important country of the region,” he remarked.

Imran Khan said that a delegation of Pakistani traders is accompanying him who are interested in doing business in Uzbekistan, adding that we want strong trade relations with Tashkent.

“We want to promote air and ground links between the two countries,” he said and added there are vast investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The premier went on to say that an agreement has been reached to form a new bloc on Afghan issue, adding that the new bloc will include Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Turkey and the bloc will work for a peaceful solution to the Afghan problem.

PM Imran said: “Pakistan is a country of 220 million people which has geographical importance in the region and if relations with India improve, Uzbekistan will have direct access to India.”

He said, “Pakistan will introduce cricket in Uzbekistan after cultural ties strengthened and Pakistan will be happy to help Uzbekistan for cricket.”